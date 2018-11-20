We have fulfilled our duties before the people and expect trust vote, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says before the December 9 early parliamentary elections his political team has completely fulfilled all obligations assumed before the people, reports Armenpress.

“Firstly, we have promised that if the people of Armenia express their will, we will ensure the withdrawal of Serzh Sargsyan and his team from power, moreover, absolutely with peaceful means. This duty is completely implemented. Secondly, we have promised that the practice of electoral fraud will be eradicated in Armenia, and the formation of power will take place exclusively through people’s free expression of will. This duty is completely fulfilled based on the results of the Yerevan City Council and local self-government elections. We have promised to carry out a strong fight against corruption, and this obligation is fully implemented. Of course, the fight against corruption continues, and we will continue it in case of receiving the people’s mandate”, Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters in the government.

He reminded that they have also promised to eliminate the artificial economic monopolies, noting that today there are no access barriers and restrictions in the market, new players are coming.

“We have promised that there will be no privileged persons in Armenia, as well as to ensure the equality of everyone before the law, this duty is fully implemented. We have promised to hold early parliamentary elections, and this duty as well is completely fulfilled”, the acting PM said.

He stated that the power in Armenia has been completely returned to the people, and each citizen of Armenia will determine his/her fate in the upcoming elections by his/her one vote.

“We expect trust vote from the people in order to continue our activity in coming 5 years. In case of receiving the mandate our activity of the coming five years will be directed for conducting an economic revolution. We plan to take actions to make Armenia a country with high industrial, technological and environmental standards. As the culmination of all of these, a major task is to increase the security level of Armenia and Artsakh”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan