More than 4 million people left Venezuela since Maduro took office, according to study

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. More than 4 million Venezuelans have left the country since President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, according to a study of Consultores 21 analytical agency.

“The Venezuelan migration is a humanitarian crisis,” the study said.

According to the research the number of Venezuelans to have left the country will exceed 4,6 million by yearend 2018. According to official data the population of the country exceeds 31,5 million.

Venezuela is suffering a severe social-economic crisis with depreciating national currency and hyper inflation.

