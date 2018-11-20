Acting first deputy PM reaffirms increase in tax burden is ruled out without public consent

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting first deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed that there will be no increase in tax burden without public consent, reports Armenpress.

“Dear friends, of course you can continue criticizing (by deliberately manipulating or not really trying to study the issue a little bit, no matter), but I have stated as clear as possible that increase in tax burden is ruled out without public consent. But the idea which is being discussed is the declaration, not the taxation. And the most important point is that declaration doesn’t necessarily mean that the declared money should be taxed”, he said on Facebook.

The recent idea of the State Revenue Committee on the widespread declaration of incomes has become a topic of mass discussions in social networks. People are concerned that the citizens working abroad, the remittances, as well as persons working in agricultural sector will be taxed according to this initiative. During the November 19 session in the government acting first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan touched upon this topic, stating that increase in tax burden is impossible without broad public discussion and public consent. Thereafter, SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan denied the rumors according to which they are going to tax the remittances and persons working in agricultural sector, noting that remittances enter into the country as consumption money, but consumption cannot be taxed, and citizens working in agricultural sector are exempt from income tax.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan