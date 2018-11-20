Roads mostly passable across Armenia, authorities urge drivers to shift to winter tires

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Roads in the territory of Armenia are mostly passable as of 08:00, November 20. The ministry of emergency situations urged drivers to use winter tires exclusively while traveling to provinces.

Georgian authorities reported to the Armenian ministry that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

According to North Ossetian authorities vehicles are in a traffic congestion from the Russian side of the checkpoint.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

During winter seasons the road gets closed frequently due to bad weather and risk of avalanches.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan