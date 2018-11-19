Members of Russian State Duma to observe early parliamentary elections in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Russian State Duma representing the 4 political groups will arrive in Armenia in December to observe the parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov said.

“The delegation of the State Duma will be there, all the political groups will be represented in the delegation”, he said.

According to the information of Ria Novosti, the delegation will be led by Leonid Kalashnikov.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. 11 political forces have submitted applications for participating.

