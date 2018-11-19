Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Air France to operate Tbilisi-Paris flights from April 2019


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Air France, one of the leading French airlines, plans to operate Tbilisi-Paris flights starting from April 2019, TAV Georgia, owner of the Tbilisi and Batumi airporta, said in a statement, Sputnik News reported.

The representatives of Air France have already visited Georgia and discussed the details of the contract.

The frequency and ticket price of the Tbilisi-Paris flights will be announced later.

As of today Air France operates flights in 170 directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




