International meeting on Syria to be held in Astana November 28-29

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The international meeting in Astana to resolve the situation in Syria will be held November 28-29, TASS reported citing the Kazakh foreign minister’s statement.

"The guarantors of the ‘Astana process’ - the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to hold the next, 11-th international high-level meeting on Syria in the framework of the ‘Astana process’ on November 28-29 in the capital of Kazakhstan," TASS quoted Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov as saying.



He said that the meeting is planned "in the traditional format with the participation of delegations of the countries-guarantors, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian armed opposition, observers are invited to this meeting - the UN and Jordan."

In Astana, nine rounds of talks were held to resolve the situation in Syria. The main result of the meetings in the capital of Kazakhstan was the creation of de-escalation zones, which significantly reduced the level of violence in the country.

The last meeting in the Astana format at a high level was held in Sochi, Russia on July 30-31.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





