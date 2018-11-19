All inter-state and republican significance roads open for traffic in Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on November 19, as of 09:30, no precipitation is reported on the roads in the country.
The ministry told Armenpress that all roads of inter-state and republican significance are open for traffic.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
