Yemen’s Houthis announce halting missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Yemen’s Houthi movement announced it was halting drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their Yemeni allies, Reuters reported.

International pressure has mounted on Yemen’s warring parties to end the war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.

The move from the Houthi group came after the Saudi-led coalition ordered a halt in its offensive against Yemen’s main port city Hodeidah, which has become the focus of the war.

The Iranian-aligned group which has been battling the Saudi-backed government for nearly four years added it was ready for a broader ceasefire if “the Saudi-led coalition wants peace.”