Armenian, Italian presidents discuss enhancement of ties in Rome

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Italian President Sergio Mattarella held a meeting yesterday in Rome, the president’s office said.

Sarkissian is currently on a working visit to Italy.

The presidents discussed issues concerning the further deepening of the Armenian-Italian relations, Sarkissian’s office said.

They mentioned that high-level mutual visits will significantly contribute to enhancing bilateral relations and will boost the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Sarkissian briefed his Italian counterpart on the meetings and agreements he had during his visit to the country.

The presidents underscored that broad opportunities for cooperation exist in both economic, cultural and scientific sectors and attached importance to full utilization of the existing potential.

Sarkissian had a number of meetings in Italy, including with ANCE executives, the CEO of Leonardo and Italian National Research Council president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan