All inter-state, republican significance roads open for traffic nationwide


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. All roads and highways of inter-state and republican significance are open for traffic, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said.

It reported clear weather as of 17:00, November 17 across all roads.

