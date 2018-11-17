Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

City Hall to launch large scale inspections at Yerevan Zoo


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall said it will commence large scale inspections at the Yerevan Zoo given the “latest developments around the zoo, certain public concerns, information of former employees and reports on social media”.

The inspections will begin next week and will cover all functions relating to the zoo, City Hall said.

