Stepantsminda-Lars shut down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities have informed the Armenian ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is shut down for all types of vehicles as of 13:00, November 17, the ministry said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan