Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire more than 80 times in one week

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has breached the ceasefire in Artsakh more than 80 individual times from November 11 to November 17, the defense ministry of Artsakh said.

The ministry said that Azerbaijani forces fired nearly 700 rounds from various caliber small arms during the violations.

“The Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the ceasefire and confidently continue their military service,” it said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan