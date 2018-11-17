More than 1000 missing in California wildfires

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The list of people who are unaccounted for as a result of the Camp Fire in Northern California has 1,011 entries, Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea said Friday evening, according to CNN.

The sheriff said the list is imperfect and will fluctuate in number because it is raw data that needs to be refined.

The death toll from the fire is now 71 after eight sets of remains were found Friday, Honea said. Three other deaths occurred in the Woolsey Fire in Southern California, making the statewide death toll from wildfires 74.

The Camp Fire -- the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history -- has destroyed about 9,700 homes and scorched 146,000 acres (an increase of 5,000 acres Friday). It is 50% contained.

A report from the state firefighting agency said: "Today firefighters continued to make progress."

Hundreds of deputies, National Guard troops, anthropologists and coroners are sifting through leveled homes and mangled cars for remains.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the region Saturday. Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom plan to accompany him.