Several military commanders fired, sanctioned over fatal crash

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan has fired several military commanders in connection with the deadly military truck crash that took place earlier in November. Several others have been sanctioned with disciplinary actions, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

At the same time, Hovhannisyan said that these sanctions do not relieve those responsible from possible criminal liability if found guilty.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan