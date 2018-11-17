Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation

YEREVAN, 17 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is currently on a working visit to Italy, had a meeting on November 16 with Alessandro Profumo, the CEO of Leonardo, an Italian global high-tech defense, aerospace and security company.

During the meeting the sides discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the educational and high tech sectors. Sarkissian invited Profumo to visit Armenia, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Leonardo is organised into seven divisions (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Airborne & Space Systems, Land & Naval Defence Electronics, Defence Systems, Security & Information Systems)

