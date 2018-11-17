Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-11-18


LONDON, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.46% to $1931.50, copper price down by 0.13% to $6167.00, lead price up by 0.43% to $1973.00, nickel price down by 0.66% to $11375.00, tin price down by 0.31% to $19365.00, zinc price down by 0.54% to $2570.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




