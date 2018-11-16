Pashinyan, Putin hold telephone conversation
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan’s office said.
Pashinyan and Putin discussed current issues concerning partnership within the framework of Eurasian integration unions, according to the statement of Pashinyan’s office.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
