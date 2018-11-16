Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Pashinyan, Putin hold telephone conversation


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan’s office said.

Pashinyan and Putin discussed current issues concerning partnership within the framework of Eurasian integration unions, according to the statement of Pashinyan’s office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration