Acting PM Pashinyan visits military base, follows tactical military drills

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited a military base of the Armenian defense ministry’s N military unit and followed the special tactical offensive military drills, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan was accompanied by acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan and first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Onik Gasparyan.

Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the current situation in the frontline. Thereafter, he was reported on the engineering and fortification works, the new technologies for conducting a reliable defense, the works aimed at increasing the security of the staff in the positions and the technical equipment.

Pashinyan talked to the soldiers and commanders, thanked them for the dedicated service. He encouraged the soldiers and wished them health and peaceful service.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan