Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

At least 40 killed in Zimbabwe bus explosion


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At least 40 people have been killed in a bus accident in Zimbabwe, New Zimbabwe reported.

“At least 40 people were killed, some received injuries…There is a suspicion that one of the passengers was carrying fuel, an explosion took place and a fire broke out”, according to the statement.

The Police confirmed the accident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration