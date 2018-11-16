At least 40 killed in Zimbabwe bus explosion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At least 40 people have been killed in a bus accident in Zimbabwe, New Zimbabwe reported.

“At least 40 people were killed, some received injuries…There is a suspicion that one of the passengers was carrying fuel, an explosion took place and a fire broke out”, according to the statement.

The Police confirmed the accident.

