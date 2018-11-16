At least 40 killed in Zimbabwe bus explosion
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At least 40 people have been killed in a bus accident in Zimbabwe, New Zimbabwe reported.
“At least 40 people were killed, some received injuries…There is a suspicion that one of the passengers was carrying fuel, an explosion took place and a fire broke out”, according to the statement.
The Police confirmed the accident.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:54 At least 40 killed in Zimbabwe bus explosion
- 11:58 Italy’s ANCE to dispatch representatives to Armenia to explore opportunities for partnership
- 11:56 Intoxicated man batters brother, sister-in-law and baby in Armenian town
- 11:53 Upper Lars checkpoint shut down
- 11:42 ‘Why is the same menu in all restaurants of Nagorno Karabakh?’ – Russian bloggers impressed with Artsakh cuisine
- 11:36 Parliament rejects several bills, including bookmaking ban
- 11:09 Prosecutor General orders special task force to deal with possible electoral violations in snap polls
- 11:06 Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing
- 10:42 Hrachya Poghosyan Charity Fund presented at State Duma exhibition in Russia
- 10:29 Parliament session begins – LIVE
- 10:22 California wildfire death toll grows with hundreds missing
- 10:15 Upcoming parliamentary elections will fix the results of revolution – MP Alen Simonyan
- 10:07 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 10:04 Caution advised at Vardenyats Pass amid dense fog
- 10:02 President of Artsakh meets co-chairs of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France in Paris
- 09:45 European Stocks - 15-11-18
- 09:40 US stocks up - 15-11-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-18
- 09:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-11-18
- 09:35 Oil Prices Up - 15-11-18
- 11.15-20:21 Nikol Pashinyan visits Megerian Carpet Company and has working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates
- 11.15-19:36 Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early parliamentary elections
- 11.15-18:46 Funding of healthcare system to significantly rise next year – acting minister
- 11.15-18:20 Court of Cassation overturns decision of Court of Appeal to eliminate Kocharyan's detention
- 11.15-17:47 Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars remains closed for semi-trailer trucks
- 11.15-17:33 Ex-security official Vachagan Ghazaryan again jailed
- 11.15-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-11-18
- 11.15-17:29 Asian Stocks - 15-11-18
- 11.15-17:07 Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits Bulgaria
- 11.15-16:54 Former top security official Vachagan Ghazaryan to be jailed again
- 11.15-16:42 Acting defense minister holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia
- 11.15-16:32 Court of Cassation examines Kocharyan’s, Prosecutor-General’s complaints
- 11.15-15:59 Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty for five Khashoggi murder suspects, says journalist was killed by sedative overdose, dismembered
- 11.15-15:50 Several MPs propose banning assembly at church territories
- 11.15-15:19 Gazprom Armenia accuses tax authorities in defamation
14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 2357 times Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60
18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1802 times Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title
16:36, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1670 times Ambassador Kirakossian introduces key points of Armenia’s position on NK conflict settlement at OSCE Permanent Council session
16:39, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1472 times Sarkissian visits alma mater YSU to congratulate Faculty of Oriental Studies on ‘brilliant 50 years’ history
12:18, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1418 times Mkhitaryan named Man of the Match in Arsenal-Sporting