Italy’s ANCE to dispatch representatives to Armenia to explore opportunities for partnership

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has met with executives of ANCE - ASSOCIAZIONE NAZIONALE COSTRUTTORI EDILI - the national association of constructors, on November 15 in Rome, Sarkissian’s Office said.

The meeting focused on possibilities of ANCE’s activities in Armenia.

Sarkissian recommended considering the possibilities of renovating the old buildings of Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

ANCE said its representatives will soon visit Armenia to study the business and investment climate, as well as partnership opportunities.

Founded in 1946, ANCE encompasses nearly 20,000 private companies engaged in commercial, industrial real estate construction, infrastructure development, re-construction and environmental protection. ANCE operates in 92 countries worldwide.

