Upper Lars checkpoint shut down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Gudaori-Kobi road leading to the Upper Lars checkpoint has been shut down due to bad weather.

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia said the checkpoint is also closed.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan