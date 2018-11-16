Hrachya Poghosyan Charity Fund presented at State Duma exhibition in Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition titled Memory Through Time has been inaugurated in the State Duma building of Russia, dedicated to the national unity day and telling about the large-scale activities of the St. Petersburg-based Hrachya Poghosyan Charity Foundation, the organization said on its website.

According to the fund, its work is aimed at the preservation of memory of the Great Patriotic War veterans, strengthening of spiritual ties and support for social programs.

The exhibition was organized by the State Duma committee on labor, social, political and veterans affairs, with the assistance of the Veteranskiye Vesti (Veteran News) news agency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan