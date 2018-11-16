Parliament session begins – LIVE
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The session of the four-day sitting kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on November 16, reports Armenpress.
The lawmakers are expected to vote, as well as will debate several bills.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:09 Prosecutor General orders special task force to deal with possible electoral violations in snap polls
- 11:06 Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing
- 10:42 Hrachya Poghosyan Charity Fund presented at State Duma exhibition in Russia
- 10:29 Parliament session begins – LIVE
- 10:22 California wildfire death toll grows with hundreds missing
- 10:15 Upcoming parliamentary elections will fix the results of revolution – MP Alen Simonyan
- 10:07 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 10:04 Caution advised at Vardenyats Pass amid dense fog
- 10:02 President of Artsakh meets co-chairs of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France in Paris
- 09:45 European Stocks - 15-11-18
- 09:40 US stocks up - 15-11-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-18
- 09:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-11-18
- 09:35 Oil Prices Up - 15-11-18
- 11.15-20:21 Nikol Pashinyan visits Megerian Carpet Company and has working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates
- 11.15-19:36 Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early parliamentary elections
- 11.15-18:46 Funding of healthcare system to significantly rise next year – acting minister
- 11.15-18:20 Court of Cassation overturns decision of Court of Appeal to eliminate Kocharyan's detention
- 11.15-17:47 Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars remains closed for semi-trailer trucks
- 11.15-17:33 Ex-security official Vachagan Ghazaryan again jailed
- 11.15-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-11-18
- 11.15-17:29 Asian Stocks - 15-11-18
- 11.15-17:07 Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visits Bulgaria
- 11.15-16:54 Former top security official Vachagan Ghazaryan to be jailed again
- 11.15-16:42 Acting defense minister holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia
- 11.15-16:32 Court of Cassation examines Kocharyan’s, Prosecutor-General’s complaints
- 11.15-15:59 Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty for five Khashoggi murder suspects, says journalist was killed by sedative overdose, dismembered
- 11.15-15:50 Several MPs propose banning assembly at church territories
- 11.15-15:19 Gazprom Armenia accuses tax authorities in defamation
- 11.15-14:55 Putin plans to discuss New START, INF Treaty with Trump in Argentina
- 11.15-14:51 National Security Service reveals, prevents several corruption-related crimes involving officials
- 11.15-14:17 Government opposes Yelk faction MP’s proposal to increase state funding for political parties
- 11.15-14:06 Investigation ain’t no conviction, tax chief on Gazprom Armenia probe
- 11.15-13:59 Draft Tax Code already ready, but adoption dates still unknown
- 11.15-13:41 Trade and services soar, mining plummets
14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 2349 times Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60
18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1796 times Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title
16:36, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1663 times Ambassador Kirakossian introduces key points of Armenia’s position on NK conflict settlement at OSCE Permanent Council session
16:39, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1470 times Sarkissian visits alma mater YSU to congratulate Faculty of Oriental Studies on ‘brilliant 50 years’ history
12:18, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1415 times Mkhitaryan named Man of the Match in Arsenal-Sporting