Government opposes Yelk faction MP’s proposal to increase state funding for political parties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet today issued a negative conclusion for the legislative initiative proposed by Yelk faction MP Gevorg Gorgisyan who proposed to increase the financial support provided by the government to political parties.

Caretaker minister of justice Artak Zeynalyan said that the lawmaker is recommending to amend the law on political parties and to increase the funding seven times.

“Putting this kind of a burden on the budget is not justified, and we recommend issuing a negative conclusion to the legislative initiative,” Zeynalyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan