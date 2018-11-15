Man suspected in statutory rape of 14-year old girl

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A man from Aragatsnotn Province is suspected in kidnapping and raping a 14-year old girl from the province of Armavir, authorities said.

The 21 year old suspect has been charged and placed under arrest, the investigative committee said.

The girl’s mother reported on November 6 to police that her underage daughter has been kidnapped earlier on the same day in what is known as “bride kidnapping”.

Authorities initially launched criminal proceedings on kidnapping.

The investigation identified the perpetrator and several circumstances of the incident, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested on November 9.

The girl was examined by medical experts.

The suspect was charged with statutory rape based on evidence. He was placed under pre-trial detention.

Authorities did not disclose other details.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan