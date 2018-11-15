Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for trailer trucks
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, expect from the trailer trucks.
According to the ministry, on November 15, as of 12:00, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.
Snowfalls are reported in Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Tashir, Spitak and Aparan towns, Aragats region, Dilijan, Berd-Chambarak highway.
The drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to the provinces.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
