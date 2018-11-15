Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

Parliament to convene extraordinary session on November 21


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government proposes the Speaker of Parliament to convene an extraordinary session on November 21, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet session.

The extraordinary session agenda will include making changes and amendments in a number of draft laws.

