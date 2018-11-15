Customs agents prevent opium, cannabis smuggling attempts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The anti-contraband department of the State Revenue Committee, jointly with the Kapan Police Department and the narcotics department of the anti-organized crime unit, have searched two Armenian citizens at the customs checkpoint of Agarak upon arrival from Iran based on intelligence reports and discovered a drug trafficking attempt. One of the citizens was carrying 52 grams of opium inside his body, the State Revenue Committee said.

An investigation has been launched over the case.

In another thwarted narcotic smuggling attempt, Armenian customs officers discovered 37 grams of cannabis packed inside a shampoo bottle that was placed inside a post package and sent from the United States to an Armenian citizen. A criminal investigation was launched into the smuggling attempt.

The suspected client has been identified and detained, according to authorities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan