Indonesia hopes for accelerated completion of free trade talks with EEU


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Indonesia hopes to speed up the negotiations on creating a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union, President Joko Widodo said after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Singapore, according to TASS.

“I am hopeful that Russia will assist us in accelerating the negotiations over creating a free trade zone with the EEU,” Detik media quoted Widodo as saying.

The meeting was held November 14 during the ASEAN events.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




