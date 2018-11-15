LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 november:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.34% to $1944.50, copper price down by 0.34% to $6085.50, lead price up by 0.98% to $1948.00, nickel price down by 1.48% to $11280.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19305.00, zinc price down by 1.57% to $2480.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 7.84% to $55000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
