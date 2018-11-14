Pashinyan assures upcoming elections will be the best in the history of 3rd Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that they will make all efforts to make sure that no one, irrespective of party affiliation, attempts to make use of the administrative levers, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced about this at the National Assembly.

“No one should attempts to involve teachers in electoral processes. No one should attempt to use administrative levers. We will struggle and counteract such attempts irrespective of the fact if that person will represent the authorities or the opposition. I assure that we will have the best elections in the history of the 3rd Republic of Armenia”, Pashinyan emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan