Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Sarkissian appoints new judge


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has appointed Avag Gabrielyan to serve as judge at the Yerevan city first instance court of general jurisdiction, the president’s office said.

The appointment was made at the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration