Sarkissian appoints new judge
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has appointed Avag Gabrielyan to serve as judge at the Yerevan city first instance court of general jurisdiction, the president’s office said.
The appointment was made at the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
