Air temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in most of the regions of Armenia in the daytime of November 14 and 15-18, as well as in Vayots Dzor, Syunik provinces and Artsakh in the night of November 19, the ministry of emergency situations reports.
Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees in the daytime of November 14.
Rain is expected from time to time in Yerevan in the daytime of November 14 and 15-18. Clear weather is forecast in the capital on November 19.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
