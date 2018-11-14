Air temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in most of the regions of Armenia in the daytime of November 14 and 15-18, as well as in Vayots Dzor, Syunik provinces and Artsakh in the night of November 19, the ministry of emergency situations reports.

Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees in the daytime of November 14.

Rain is expected from time to time in Yerevan in the daytime of November 14 and 15-18. Clear weather is forecast in the capital on November 19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan