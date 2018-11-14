Mirzoyan won’t be heavily involved in campaigning, Pashinyan to be most active player

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan says he won’t be heavily involved in the campaigning for the upcoming general election.

“I don’t intend to deal with the campaigning very intensively, most probably I won’t be on leave during this period. All persons who will be included in the electoral list and will be officials, will carry out the campaigning as prescribed by legislation,” he said.

“The caretaker Prime Minister will be very actively involved in the campaigning. He will be the very active actor. It’s no secret that Pashinyan is extremely loved by the people and it will be naïve to think that any political force must allow itself the luxury of refusing this kind of a strategic advantage that brings success,” he said, adding that other serious players have always been standing next to Pashinyan.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan