Armenia considers cutting number of ministries

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is considering cutting the number of ministries, caretaker First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters today. The government is planning to reduce the number from 17 to 9 or 11, he said.

“We have a very inflated public administration system,” he said. “We must revise it all and reconsider the activities of all ministries. This will enable to raise the salaries of civil servants because turns out the person carrying out the same work in the ministry is getting less money than the person carrying out the very same work in any foundation. We have several options about optimization of ministries on the table, all of which are 90% matching. We are talking about having 9 or 11 ministries, meaning the number will be reduced from 17,” Mirzoyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan