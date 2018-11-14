Gevork Vermishyan named new MegaFon CEO

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Gevork Vermishyan was elected as CEO of MegaFon by shareholders from November 14, 2018, the operator said on its official website.

In July 2011, Gevork Vermishyan was appointed Chief Financial Officer of MegaFon; on November 30, 2017 he was elected as the Company’s Executive Director.

From 2002 to 2007, he held several management positions at OAO «LUKOIL», advancing from an analyst role to Deputy Head of the corporate borrowing department responsible for banks and financial markets.

Gevork Vermishyan has been a member of the Management Board since November 2011. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of PJSC MegaFon in July 2011. From 2002 to 2007, he was at LUKOIL OJSC where he rose from the position of analyst to Deputy Head of Corporate Borrowings. From 2007 to July 2011, he was the Head of Corporate Debt at AFK Sistema. Mr Vermishyan graduated from the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation in the faculty of International Economic Relations.

MegaFon is leading Russian integrated telecommunications operator that holds leading positions in the telecommunications market of Russia and the world. The company and its subsidiaries provide services in all regions of Russia, as well as in the Republic of Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Tajikistan. At the end of 2016, the total subscriber base had more than 77.4 million people — more than half the country’s population.

The company’s shares have been traded on the stock exchange in Moscow and London since 2012. In June 2014 the securities of MegaFon made it to the top quotation list of the Moscow Stock Exchange. MegaFon is one of the companies with the highest credit rating in the Russian telecommunications industry and in Russia overall.

The main shareholders of the MegaFon are USM Holdings Limited Company Group (approximately 56.32%) and Gazprombank Group (about 18,79%). The remaining shares are held by the 100% subsidiary of the Company (3.92%); shares are in free circulation in the public market and account for approximately 20,97% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan