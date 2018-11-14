Republicans to vote in favor of 2019 budget ‘not to obstruct’ government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) faction of parliament, ‘despite certain reservations’, will vote in favor of the state budget bill to not obstruct the government’s work, faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said today during parliamentary debates.

“We won’t oppose our own policy and we won’t obstruct the government’s work. We will vote in favor of this budget, we will allow for people to continue the work further,” he said.

He argued that the policy of the incumbent government doesn’t differ a lot from the previous one’s by the proposed state budget bill. He said that the fiscal policy on allocating financial resources to capital spending, namely infrastructure development, and not ongoing spending, was adopted back during their tenure in government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan