Armenia attaches great importance to utilizing renewable energy potential, says Avinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan delivered opening remarks at the Energy Week Armenia 2018 today, the government's press service said.

Avinyan welcomed the guests and noted that the high number of participating companies, investors and experts at the event proves the significant interest that has developed toward Armenia’s energy sector.

He noted that Armenia, by not having its own fuel-energy resources, attaches great importance to using the potential of renewable energy. With this goal, the government prioritizes the development of renewable energy in economic development. All steps, including the improvement of the legislative field, predictable tariff policy and works with investors, are aimed for this. A favorable environment is being created for investments in the sector, which will result in increased levels of energy security and independence of the country.

Avinyan said that Armenia is monitoring the regional development trends of the energy sector in order to effectively realize competitive advantages and for mutually beneficial cooperation to be established with other countries of the region.

In this context, the Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Georgia high voltage electricity line construction programs will continue, the commissioning of which will have positive impact on economic development of the country.

The government has kicked off the gradual liberalization process of the country’s electricity market, which will enable the access of major consumers, suppliers and traders into the market.

Shifting to the liberal market mode will enable inter-state trade.

Avinyan stressed that energy saving and energy efficiency are also among the government’s priorities.

He said that it is necessary to gradually introduce the expand the energy saving culture by using new technologies because all areas of Armenia’s economy have great potential.

The Armenian government is open for cooperation and encourages active dialogue and partnership in all directions, he said.

Avinyan said that sustainable, smart energy is one of the most important factors for the dynamic development of the country’s economy – aimed at improving living standards of the people.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan