Armenian, Iranian prosecutor-generals sign cooperation agreement in Tehran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prosecutor-General Arthur Davtyan and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Jafar Montazeri held a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Davtyan’s office said. The Armenian Prosecutor-General is on a working trip to Iran.

During the meeting Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri highlighted “the historic and cultural relationships of millennia between Armenia and Iran, the present-day warm and friendly relations based on mutual respect” in terms of discussing prospects for deepening cooperation between the prosecutions in an atmosphere of “sincere dialogue”.

Davtyan in turn thanked for the warm reception and said that this meeting will be the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and will contribute to further development and strengthening of cooperation between the law enforcement systems of both countries.

The sides discussed the prospects of creating technical opportunities for audio-video questioning of citizens from both sides in each other’s countries undergoing investigation.

They also discussed the issue of optimizing the deadlines of implementing motions on legal aid under criminal cases.

The sides reached agreements around various issues.

They also signed the 2019-2020 cooperation program between the Armenian and Iranian General Prosecutions. Several joint events are planned to be held in Yerevan and Tehran by the program.

The deal relates to partnership and exchange of experience in combating narcotic smuggling and trafficking, illegal border crossing and illegal migration investigations, discovery, seizure and confiscation of illegal assets etc.

Davtyan also invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan