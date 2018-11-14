OSCE Mission conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. On November 14, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region, the foreign ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant-colonel Harry O’Connor (Ireland).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as representative of the OSCE HLPG Lieutenant-colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the ministries of defense and foreign affairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan