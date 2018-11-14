New bill envisages direct link between pensions of officials and ordinary citizens to counter imbalance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A bill on amending the law on “Ensuring the activities of officials, service and social guarantees” has been put into circulation.

According to the bill, the government is recommending the introduction of a new tool in the state pension system – a maximum amount of pension that cannot exceed the 10-fold of the minimum pension, caretaker minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan said on Facebook.

“The polarization of pension amounts continues being one of the system’s problems. Alleviating the polarization and overcoming the imbalance of pension amounts is considered to be highly important. Despite the average state pension being around 42,000 drams, there are state officials who are receiving even more than 1,000,000 drams pensions,” she said.

The bill envisages directly connecting the pensions of officials to pensions of ordinary citizens, thus, the officials who are responsible for the country’s social-economic situation will be able to increase their pensions only while simultaneously raising the pensions of citizens.

