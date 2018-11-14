Armenia’s acting justice minister, President of Italy’s Anti-Corruption Authority meet in Rome

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan met on November 13 with President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority of Italy Raffaele Cantone on the sidelines of his visit to Rome, the justice ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy Victoria Baghdasaryan and deputy justice minister Suren Krmoyan.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the anti-corruption policy, prevention of corruption, as well as the best model of the Anti-Corruption Authority were discussed.

Raffaele Cantone expressed readiness to assist Armenia in fighting corruption.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan