Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party not to participate in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party will not participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, the party said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9. The parties and party alliances can submit their applications before November 14, at 18:00. The registration will be carried out by the Central Electoral Commission before November 19, at 18:00. The election campaign launches on November 26 and will end on December 7.

