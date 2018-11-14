U.S. offers $5 million bounty for info leading to locations of Hamas, Hezbollah leaders, designates Nasrallah’s son ‘terrorist’

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. State Department on Tuesday designated Jawad Nasrallah, son of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a terrorist and accused him of carrying out attacks against Israel in the West Bank, Reuters reports.

The department also blacklisted Al-Mujahidin Brigades (AMB), which it said had links to Hezbollah and had plotted a number of attacks against Israeli targets from a base in the Palestinian Territories.

“Today’s designations seek to deny Nasrallah and AMB the resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks,” the State Department said in a statement. It said the actions denied Nasrallah and AMB access to the U.S. financial system.

Later, the State Department announced it was offering up to $5 million each for information leading to the locations of Hamas leader Salih al-Aruri, Lebanese Hezbollah leaders Khalil Yusif Mahmoud Harb and Haytham Ali Tabatabaei under the agency’s so-called Rewards for Justice Program.

The department said both Hamas and Hezbollah receive weapons, training and funding from Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on four people linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah who coordinate the Iran-backed group’s activities in Iraq and designated the son of the group’s leader as a global terrorist.

The United States has recently re-imposed all sanctions on Iran.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan