Rain, winds and AIRCRAFT: Armenian team in Gibraltar training in bizarre Victoria stadium

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team is already in Gibralatar and have held their first training ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

The team is staying at The Rock Hotel - It has been described as "one of the Mediterranean's most famous hotels," and as "an institution in Gibraltar and the Mediterranean." Built in 1932 by John Crichton-Stuart, 4th Marquess of Bute, the hotel is set in a 3.6-hectare landscaped garden.

Two more trainings will be held today and tomorrow.

The match will take place at Victoria – a multipurpose stadium close to the capital city’s airport.

The FFA said the pitch is so close to the airfield that the noise from landing and departing aircraft is loudly heard. “Moreover, during the training an aircraft was preparing to take off about 10-15 meters from the goals. We were told that at least two flights are scheduled on the match day during the game,” the FFA said.

Victoria’s surface is artificial turf, and meteorologists forecast rains for the coming days. The match will take place November 16, 23:45 Yerevan time.

Weather forecasts online show rain for the entire week ahead.

And for November 16, Friday, 18 degrees Celsius is expected, along with 60% chance of rain and 82% humidity. Wind speed will reach 26km/h.

