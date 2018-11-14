LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.70% to $1938.00, copper price up by 0.59% to $6106.00, lead price down by 2.67% to $1929.00, nickel price down by 1.04% to $11450.00, tin price stood at $19280.00, zinc price up by 1.14% to $2519.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.49% to $51000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.