Artsakh’s FM receives Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received on November 13 Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, during the meeting, results of the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region were touched upon.

The sides discussed the current situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context, the Foreign Minister reiterated the need to implement the agreements on the expansion of the monitoring capacities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents on the Line of Contact.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan