Sarkissian sacks ambassador to Poland
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has sacked Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan, Sarkissian’s office said.
Ghazaryan was recalled at the recommendation of caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan, the president’s order said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
