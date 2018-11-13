Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Sarkissian sacks ambassador to Poland


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has sacked Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan, Sarkissian’s office said.

Ghazaryan was recalled at the recommendation of caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan, the president’s order said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




